“I don’t think it’s as straightforward”: Joe Root reveals challenges about deciding England playing 11 ahead of Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root has talked about England playing 11 headaches ahead of the D/N test at Adelaide Oval.

England lost the Brisbane test by nine wickets, and they are in desperate need of a win. Ahead of the Adelaide test, Joe Root has revealed that he has some selection headaches to make.

Jack Leach was the lone spinner of the team in the last game, and he had a dreadful game. He conceded 102 runs in the first innings at an economy of 7.02. The idea of playing a spinner or not is the main question for England.

“Spin has generally played a good factor in recent times on this ground, especially as the game progresses,” Root said.

“I’m sure he [Leach] will want to respond and get back into the series. I don’t think it’s as straightforward as looking at that as a concern, actually you look at it.”

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root talks about challenges ahead of England playing 11

England played the pace trio of Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes in the last game, whereas Leach was the lone spinner. However, it is almost confirmed that James Anderson and Stuart Broad will play in the Adelaide Test. So if England wants to play a spinner, two of the three pacers need to be replaced. Root has insisted that the team does not lose the game due to the bowlers, but the batsmen were at the fault.

“It wasn’t for our bowling display why we didn’t win that game,” Root said.

“They have set the standard for the tour now.”

Where other spinners have struggled, Nathan Lyon has been superb with the pink ball at the Adelaide Oval 🐐https://t.co/MGclUjqZK9 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/z7kL2V1JZJ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 16, 2020

It is being said that pink-ball moves a lot under the light, but Root has said they will not overthink about it. According to Root, two of the sessions will play under the sun, and the pitch will move accordingly. Nathan Lyon has an impressive record in day-night Tests with 29 wickets at 27.41.

“From our point of view, it’s not over-thinking that [night-time] part of it,” Root said.

“There will be two sessions of the game where the sun will be out, then it might not do as much. Not falling into the trap where it will swing around corners for five days, understanding the different challenges that a pink-ball Test at this ground takes.”

The Adelaide Test will be played from 16 December 2021, and it will be a D/N test.