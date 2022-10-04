“I don’t think so”: Aaron Finch denies possibility of adding Cameron Green to Australia’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Aaron Finch has said that Cameron Green will not be added to Australia’s T20 World Cup barring any late injury concerns.

The defending T20 World Cup champions Australia are set to start their title defense in home conditions. Ahead of the tournament, the Aussies will play 5 T20Is, 2 against West Indies and 3 against England. These five matches should be enough for the Aussies to select their playing eleven.

All-rounder Cameron Green is not a part of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, but he is in the squad for the T20 series against West Indies. Green, who opened the innings for Australia in the recent T20I series against India surprised everyone and had an incredible series with the bat.

There are a lot of calls about adding Cameron Green to the T20 World Cup squad, but it will be interesting to see if the Australian board will make any late changes. Australian head coach Andrew McDonald said that Green will be their first choice in case of any injury issue.

Aaron Finch denies possibility of Cameron Green in the T20 World Cup

Australian captain Aaron Finch has denied the possibility of adding Cameron Green to the Australian T20 World Cup squad at the last time. Finch said that Green had a good Indian tour, and he will get his opportunities as well, but he is not in the T20 World Cup scheme barring any late injury.

“I’m not sure at the moment – I don’t think so,” Aaron Finch said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“It’s just one of those things – he had a really good tour of India, it was good for him to get an opportunity to open the batting so he’ll get more opportunities.”

Australian captain Aaron Finch confirms that Mitchell Marsh won’t bowl in this week’s T20 series against the West Indies, while Ashton Agar is still recovering from “a little side niggle”. With Marcus Stoinis unavailable, it seems likely that Cameron Green will play.#AUSvWI — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 4, 2022

Finch said that Green will get his opportunity in the series, and he gives them a bowling option as well. Mitchell Marsh will play the series as a pure batter, whereas Marcus Stoinis is also not available for the first match. It has been Australia’s strategy to play with 4 specialist bowlers, and the rest of the overs are covered by the all-rounders.

“He’ll get an opportunity at some point in this series. The reason we’ve carried him is to have an extra bowling resource as well,” Finch added.

“Obviously his batting is exceptional, and he shows a lot with the ball. He keeps developing and he keeps improving every time he gets an opportunity.”