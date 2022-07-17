Shikhar Dhawan last 10 ODI innings score: Shikhar Dhawan last 10 innings in ODIs full list

Shikhar Dhawan last 10 ODI innings score: Failing to bat with his well known flair, Dhawan has had a forgetful tour of England this year.

During the third ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, India’s hopes of clinching the three-match series have been handed an early dent, as both their openers – Shikhar Dhawan (1 off 3) and skipper Rohit Sharma (17 off 17) headed back towards the dressing room within the first five Overs of the run chase.

An impressive bowling performance for the third successive occasion, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya (7-3-24-4) who notched-up his career-best ODI figures, meant that team India bundled up the English batting line-up for 259 in 45.5 Overs.

It is worth of a mention that this is the seventh successive ODI in which India have bowled out the opposition, with the last time of the same happening during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

As for the famed Indian opening pair of Dhawan and Rohit, who recently became only the 4th pair in ODI history to complete 5,000 runs in the format, the experienced duo have, for the second consecutive game put their side in deep waters early in the chase.

The Southpaw batter, who has been team India’s mainstay in the ODI format for quite some time now, has had a forgetful tour of England this time around, having not looked a his fluent best one bit during the three matches of the series.

While he looked scratchy during his 31-run knock (off 54 deliveries) during the below par chase of 111 runs in the first ODI, he returned with scores of 9 (26) and 1 (3) in the next two ODIs.

However, as far as his last ten innings scores in ODIs are concerned, he does have the numbers by his side with three half-centuries under his belt.

The 36-year-old has scored 348 runs in his previous 10 innings in the format at an average of 43.5, against Sri Lanka (3 away ODIs), South Africa (3 away ODIs), West Indies (1 home ODI), and England (3 away ODIs).