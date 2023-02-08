“I have been hitting sixes since childhood”: Hardik Pandya once revealed how he got accustomed to hitting sixes in international cricket

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is certainly one of the most important players of the side at the moment. Ever since his return to IPL 2022, his stature of Pandya has grown immensely. He is now the vice-captain of the Indian side in white-ball formats of the game.

Pandya made his debut in 2016, but he got a massive boost in his career after his excellent knock in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. Chasing the target of 339 runs, India bundled out for just 158 runs and lost the match by a heavy margin of 158 runs. Out of 158 runs, Pandya scored 76 runs for the Indian team.

Pandya smashed 76 runs in just 43 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 6 boundaries. When Pandya was batting, India had some hopes but got run out in a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja. After that inning, their six-hitting ability of Pandya was appreciated everywhere.

Hardik Pandya once revealed how he got accustomed to hitting sixes

Hardik Pandya attended the post-match conference after the 2017 Champions Trophy final, and the media made a theory that playing against Pakistan changes Pandya’s game as he delivered an excellent performance against Pakistan in the league match of the Champions Trophy as well.

Pandya said that he is accustomed to hitting sixes as he has been smashing the ball since his childhood and is now just bringing it to the international level. He insisted that playing against Pakistan has nothing to do with it, and he approaches every match in the very same manner.

“If you want to think that way, you can, I have no problems. I played well in the IPL before that. Last year’s IPL wasn’t great for me, so I worked hard, and the form came back,” Pandya told reporters at the post-match press conference.

“And I used to hit sixes before too, it’s just that I am hitting them at a higher level now. I have been hitting sixes since childhood otherwise. So whatever you say, if you say Pakistan changed my game, then so be it I have no problem.”

Pandya said that he first try to read the game condition before selecting his shots. He revealed that playing against spinners, he always feel that he can smash them for sixes anytime and anywhere he wants.