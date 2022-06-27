“Traditionally, finger spin has done well here”: Andrew McDonald hints at shock Test comeback for Jon Holland in Galle Test vs Sri Lanka

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that Jon Holland can make a shock test return in the Galle test against Sri Lanka.

After a highly competitive ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia, the focus shifts on the red-ball cricket for both sides. Galle will host both games of the 2-match Test series.

When Australia visited Sri Lanka in 2016, the hosts whitewashed them. This ground has been an ally for the spinners, and they are again expected to play a big part here. Both sides are looking to finalize their best eleven for the same.

Andrew McDonald hints at shock return of Jon Holland

The Australian team is trying to find their best combination for the first test at Galle considering the spin-friendly conditions in mind. Head coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that the Australian team will play with two spinners, and it is confirmed that Nathan Lyon will be one of them.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Jon Holland has emerged as the shocking name to partner Nathan Lyon in the match. McDonald said that this ground has helped finger-spinners in the past, and Holland can be preferred over the leg-spin of Mitchell Swepson. Although, McDonald said that Swepson is still under consideration.

“We haven’t made that decision, and Mitch Swepson is definitely in the selection frame,” McDonald said.

“Traditionally, finger spin has done well here, it would be going against the statistics to say it wasn’t. But there also hasn’t been a lot of wrist spin played here.”

Glenn Maxwell has been added to the Australian Test squad 👌 Jon Holland and Todd Murphy will also remain in Sri Lanka to assist with preparations for the Test series. #vicsdoitbetter pic.twitter.com/I4nscxcsAl — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) June 23, 2022

Jon Holland was not even a part of the Australia-A squad, but he called in as the replacement of Ashton Agar. He has done well in the recent matches, and McDonald said that he is aware about the qualities of Jon Holland.

“We know what Jon can do, hence why he has been called into the squad,” McDonald said.

He was called in late, was he a little underdone when he got into the [Australia] A series? There’s no doubt about that. But we feel like he can bowl himself into the form we need him to.”

Jon Holland has played four tests for Australia, where he has scalped nine wickets. In FC Cricket, Holland has scalped 286 wickets in 88 matches at 32.82, courtesy of 11 5-wicket halls. Holland is currently nursing an injury, and he needs to overcome it first.