Cricket

“Traditionally, finger spin has done well here”: Andrew McDonald hints at shock Test comeback for Jon Holland in Galle Test vs Sri Lanka

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has hinted that Jon Holland can make a shock test return in the Galle test against Sri Lanka.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Former F1 boss believes Toto Wolff is angry with Lewis Hamilton and doubts his back injuries
Next Article
“Lebron James tries posterizing Alonzo Mourning then Dwyane Wade tries it on Bron”: When the young Heat and Cavaliers stars tried taking revenge for their teammates and failed
Cricket Latest News
Why is cricket delayed today: England vs New Zealand start time Day 5 at Headingley
Why is cricket delayed today: England vs New Zealand start time Day 5 at Headingley

England vs New Zealand start time: The final day of the third Test match has…