“I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie”: Steve Smith wishes Mitchell Swepson well ahead of his debut in the Karachi test

Mitchell Swepson is set to make his debut in the Karachi test against Pakistan and Steve Smith has wished him well.

After years of wait, Pat Cummins has confirmed that Mitchell Swepson will make his Test debut in Karachi. Mitchell Swepson has been with the Aussie test team for a long now. However, he has not made his test debut yet for the Aussies. He had a brilliant Shield season with Queensland last year, and he is was the favourite to partner to Nathan Lyon in Karachi.

Australia have made one change to their playing eleven, with Swepson replacing Josh Hazlewood in the playing eleven. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will lead the pace attack, whereas Cameron Green will be the third pacer.

Steve Smith congratulates Mitchell Swepson for his debut.

Steve Smith has wished Mitchell Swepson well ahead of his debut in Karachi. Smith, who started his career as a leg-spinner published a collage pic of him alongside Mitchell Swepson doing leg-spin on Twitter. Steve Smith has 18 test wickets under his belt.

Smith also said he has no doubts that Mitchell Swepson will do better than the last leggie (Smith himself). After Shane Warne, Mitch Swepson will be the first proper leg-spinner to play for Australia in tests.

“It’s been a while since a Leg spinner debuted for Australia in Test cricket. I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie. Good luck mate! Can’t wait to walk out there with you tomorrow,” Smith Tweeted.

Mitchell Swepson has scalped 154 FC wickets in 51 games at an average of 34.55. Karachi’s wicket has always favored the spinners, and there can’t be a better place to debut for Swepson.

Even Pat Cummins said that he is pumped about Swepson’s debut and believes that he is absolutely ready for the opportunity.

Pat Cummins said earlier that the pitch at Karachi’s National Stadium can favour the spinners. Apart from Nathan Lyon and Mitch Swepson, the likes of Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith will also roll their arms.