Cricket

“I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie”: Steve Smith wishes Mitchell Swepson well ahead of his debut in the Karachi test

Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Jhye Richardson injury update: Jhye Richardson suffers hamstring injury during Marsh One Day Cup Final against New South Wales
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
“I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie”: Steve Smith wishes Mitchell Swepson well ahead of his debut in the Karachi test

Mitchell Swepson is set to make his debut in the Karachi test against Pakistan and…