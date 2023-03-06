“I just wanted to vomit”: Pat Cummins once revealed how he lost 6.5 kg weight in a day during BAN vs AUS Chittagong Test

Australia’s ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins is one of the best bowlers in the world, but Cummins’ ride has not been smooth. He once revealed he lost around 6.5 kg of weight during a Test match against Bangladesh. There were hot and humid conditions in the city, where players of both sides struggled.

During his childhood, Cummins lost a few centimeters off his middle finger in an accident where her sister accidentally banged the door on his finger. Cummins made his Test debut in 2011, but then missed a significant period on the sidelines because of a back injury.

After his consistent good performances, Cummins was named the captain of the Australian Test side ahead of the 2021-22 Ashes, where Australia won the series easily. He is now the captain of the side in all three formats of the game.

Pat Cummins once revealed how he lost 6.5 kg weight in a day

Cummins had once recalled the Chittagong Test between Australia and Bangladesh in 2017, which he termed as one of the toughest of his career. He was the only pacer Australia played in that match, and Cummins said that he wanted to vomit after just bowling the 3rd over of his spell.

The Australian pacer had revealed that he used to sleep 12 hours a day during the Test match. However, on one of the days, the Australian team fielded all three sessions. Cummins was just on fluids, which made him sick, and he lost about 6.5 kgs of weight

“I don’t think I’ll ever encounter a setting as difficult as Chittagong again. All the boys who played that Test said it was the hardest they’d ever experienced in terms of the brutal heat and humidity. Even the Bangladeshis struggled,” Pat Cummins has said as quoted by athletesvoice.com.au.

“After the third over, I just wanted to vomit. There was one day when we spent all three sessions in the field. Drinking fluids made me feel sick. I was taking anti-nausea tablets to try and keep the water down. It didn’t work. I lost six-and-a-half kilos in a day.”

Australia won the match by 7 wickets in the end. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the Man of the Match for picking 13 wickets in the match. Batter David Warner played a fine knock of 123 runs in the 1st innings.

Pat Cummins to miss 4th Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Cummins, who went home after the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi, missed the third Test in Indore. It is now confirmed that Cummins will miss the fourth Test as well in Ahmedabad, and Steve Smith will continue to lead the side. Cummins is in Australia at the moment to be with his mother, who is under Palliative Care.