Cricket

“I love playing the game”: Virat Kohli opens up on handling pressure despite going through a rough spell with the bat

Virat Kohli has been going through a very rough phase, and he talked about the fine art of handling pressure in such conditions.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Michael Jordan’s $5 billion brand with Nike wouldn’t have existed if Spencer Haywood and Magic Johnson signed on!
Next Article
"Wish Oscar Piastri would have remembered what he signed up for": Otmar Szafnauer slams 21-year old Aussie for breaking commitment to Alpine
Cricket Latest News
Virat Kohli has been going through a very rough phase, and he talked about the fine art of handling pressure in such conditions.
“I love playing the game”: Virat Kohli opens up on handling pressure despite going through a rough spell with the bat

Virat Kohli has been going through a very rough phase, and he talked about the…