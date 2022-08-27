“I love playing the game”: Virat Kohli opens up on handling pressure despite going through a rough spell with the bat

Virat Kohli has been going through a very rough phase, and he talked about the fine art of handling pressure in such conditions.

Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to make his comeback to International cricket in the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan on 28 August 2022. He has been going through a very tough spell, and the place of Virat has been questioned by many experts in the Indian squad.

This Asia Cup is very important for Virat as it has been said that his place is not confirmed in the ICC T20 World Cup as well. The match against Pakistan will be Virat’s 100th T20I, and he will become the first Indian to play 100 matches in all three formats of the game.

Virat Kohli opens up on handling pressure

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been going through a tough phase with the bat, and he has talked about how has been able to handle the pressure in such tough situations. He said that he wakes up and feels happy and he loves doing the things that give him happiness.

Kohli said people around and even the players within the team ask him how he carries so much intensity on the field despite going through a rough patch. He said that he wants to do everything that can make his team win on the field, and he does not care if he is gasping to breathe or not.

“I’m a person who wakes up and feels okay, let’s see what the day has for me and be part of everything that I’m doing through the day with absolute presence and involvement and happiness. That’s how it has always been,” Virat Kohli said in the video released by Star Sports.

“People ask me a lot – ‘how do you do this on the field and carry on with so much intensity?’ I just tell them that I love playing the game, I love the fact that I have so much to contribute every ball and I give every inch of my energy in the field.”

Up close and personal with @imVkohli! Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward! 👍 Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz 🎥 Watch this space for more ⌛️ #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/fzZS2XH1r1 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022

Kohli missed the last Asia Cup in 2018, and he would want to make it count this time around.