“I made some horrible mistakes and choices with things”: Shane Warne on all the controversies and decisions he made in his life

In 2020, on the show A Week with Warnie’ on Fox Cricket, Shane Warne opened up about all the controversies he faced throughout his life.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. There are a lot more controversies and stories around Shane Warne.

Shane Warne opens up on the past controversies

In 2020, On the episode of A Week with Warnie’ on Fox Cricket, Shane Warne did open up on the controversies he faced throughout his career.

“I live in the moment so sometimes you don’t think about the consequences and that was probably most of my trouble. I didn’t think what the consequences were or what effect it would have on other people.”

“It was a selfish thing. I did what I wanted to do, and that got me into a bit of trouble,” Warne said.

“I’m not proud of all of my decisions. I made some horrible mistakes and choices with things. But I was always true to myself and that’s what I’m proud of today. Some of the things were really hard to take. I let my family down, I embarrassed my children … but that’s something I have to live with.”

However, Warne also said that he has also done a lot of good things, but people don’t talk about it.

“But for all of those bad choices I’ve also been very proud of all the good things I’ve done,” Warne added.

“I’ve done a lot of good things but sometimes people like to harp on about the bad things because it’s a better headline.”