“I shed a few tears”: Shaun Marsh pays moving tribute to wife Rebecca Marsh after leading Western Australia to Sheffield Shield victory

Shaun Marsh has given a moving tribute to his wife Rebecca Marsh after Western Australia’s Sheffield Shield triumph.

Western Australia finally won the title of Sheffield Shield after a wait of 23 years. This season belonged to Western Australia. Perth Scorchers won the BBL 11, whereas Western Australia won the Marsh One Day Cup last month. It is interesting that former Australia batter Adam Voges was the head coach in all three competitions.

Shaun Marsh was the captain of the side this season, and he had a decent outing with the bat. He scored 383 runs this season at 34.81, with one century and two half-centuries. Marsh has added one more trophy to his illustrious career.

Shaun Marsh pays a moving tribute to his wife

Shaun Marsh will be 39 this year, and he has been playing first-class cricket for the last 21 years. He has won Big Bash League, Marsh One Day Cups, but the Sheffield Shield was missing from his trophy cabinet. He finally won the first Sheffield Shield of his career.

He went quite emotional after the game, he gave a fitting tribute to his family and the teammates of the side. Marsh’s wife Rebecca and his three children were also there at the venue. Marsh said that his wife Rebecca has sacrificed so much for his career.

“They’ve been wonderful supporters, they’ve sacrificed so much, especially in the last three years,” Marsh said.

“Bec [Rebecca] looking after the three kids like she has and me being away for a fair bit of it, to be able to share this with them today, it means a lot.”

“They’re my number one supporters and always will be.”

💛🖤 Veteran Shaun Marsh shed a few tears and paid tribute to his wife Bec in the aftermath of his first #SheffieldShield title. pic.twitter.com/uKxm3GsqPn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2022

Shaun Marsh revealed that he got quite emotional in the dressing room after the win. He disclosed that he enjoyed a silent money with his teammates during the lunch break of the game.

“It was pretty emotional. I shed a few tears and I guess the reality of what was about to happen was starting to sink in,” Marsh said.

“Honestly, I was just so proud, a couple of massive individual efforts to get us through this game, I just couldn’t be prouder of the guys.”