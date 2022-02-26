“I think I’d do a pretty good job”: Shane Warne reckons he’s well-suited to become England’s next head coach

Shane Warne reckons himself as an appropriate pick to take up the responsibility to become England men’s team head coach.

A 0-4 drubbing by Australia in the recently concluded Ashes series, prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to come up with some radical changes as far as their coaching set-up was concerned.

Amid some severe backlash from the England fans and experts the ECB first axed Ashley Giles (Director of Cricket) and followed it by sacking Chris Silverwood (head coach) and Graham Thorpe (Assistant coach) from their respective posts.

Ever since Silverwood’s exit in the beginning of this year, the board is yet to decide upon an apt person to take up the role.

With several high-profile names being thrown in amongst the deliberations, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has now presented his case and interest in taking up the responsibility.

Shane Warne, on Saturday, expressed his interest in taking up the head coach role, and exclaimed that he is in fact, the apt person to take the England team forward.

Stressing on the need to get the English players’ basics right, Warne, during an interaction with Sky Sports cricket podcast said, ““I’d like to do it, it’s a great time to be England coach. I think I’d do a pretty good job, there’s a lot to work with. There are so many good players in England and a lot of depth, but you’ve got to get some of the basics right. You can’t bowl no-balls and drop so many catches, but you’ve got the players, they’re just not performing.”

Warne had taken the England men’s team think tank to the cleaners, exclaiming some of their selection decisions during the Ashes series as illogical and ones lacking sense post their series defeat.

The 52-year-old is at present, the coach of ‘The Hundred’ competition franchise- London Spirit, who finished at the bottom of the points table during the inaugural edition in 2021.