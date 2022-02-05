“I think it’s been almost embarrassing the way Cricket Australia have handled”: Ricky Ponting lashes out at Cricket Australia after Justin Langer’s resignation as coach

Ricky Ponting has expressed his rage on Cricket Australia. after Justin Langer stepped down as the coach of the Australian team.

In a shocking state of affairs, Justin Langer stepped down as the coach of the Australian national cricket team. The current contract of Langer was set to expire mid-way this season. Australia won the T20 World Cup under Langer in 2021, whereas they also retain the Ashes. Under Langer, Australia won two Ashes, but it was not enough for him.

The management company of Justin revealed the news via statement. “DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team,” the statement read. Justin Langer was set to rest for the Sri Lanka T20Is, but there is a Pakistan tour next. The team will leave for Pakistan in three weeks, and the assistant coach Andrew McDonald is set to lead them. Andrew McDonald is the favourite to replace Langer for the long term, but Ricky Ponting’s name is also taking rounds.

Ricky Ponting calls it a “Sad Day” for Australian cricket

Ricky Ponting calls Justin Langer his brother, and both of them are managed by the same company. He said that Langer definitely wanted to continue, and he played a huge part in Australia’s revival after sandpaper gate.

“It is a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned. If you look back it has been a really poor six months on the whole in the way that Cricket Australia has handled some of the better people in the Australian cricket – Justin Langer and Tim Paine. I think it’s been almost embarrassing the way they have handled those two cases,” Ponting said.

“He mustn’t have had the full backing of the board. Me knowing Justin the way that I do, he was very keen to continue in the role, as he should have been after what’s been the best coaching period of his international career having just won the T20 World Cup and then the 4-0 result in the Ashes.”

Ponting says it was a small group of players not supporting Langer. Adds that the treatment of Langer and Paine by Cricket Australia is “embarrassing” — Peter Lalor (@plalor) February 5, 2022

Ricky Ponting believes that the players and some other people influenced the CA. He said that during his time, the players would not get involved much in these things.

“Never in my time as a player or as captain of the team did us as a player group ever influence what a board was thinking as far as appointments of coaches,” he said.

“It seems this time like the players, and maybe a couple of the other personnel around the Australian cricket team, might have been influenced Cricket Australia into making the decision that they have.”