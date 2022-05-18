Kane Williamson child: Kane Williamson daughter and wife name and family details

Kane Williamson child birth: The captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to return home to welcome his second baby.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won’t take part in their final Indian Premier League 2022 league match against Punjab Kings on Sunday as he is set to exit the bio-bubble to return home for the birth of his second child.

Williamson, 31, led SRH to a 3-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium last night. Although the chances are scanty, Hyderabad are still mathematically alive to book a playoffs spot this season.

One of Sunrisers’ three retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year, Williamson tanked completely with the bat in hand this season scoring 216 runs at an average and strike rate of 19.64 and 93.50 respectively with a solitary half-century.

Kane Williamson child

It was only this morning that SRH took to their social media platform Twitter handle to announce the departure of their skipper.

: Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here’s everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise pic.twitter.com/3CFbvN60r4 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 18, 2022

Following Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer, Williamson has become the second overseas player to leave IPL 2022 bio-bubble due to the impending birth of child. While Hetmyer has returned to resume his duties at Royals, it appears unlikely that Williamson will fly back to India especially if his team doesn’t qualify for the playoffs.

While Sunrisers could look at one out of Glenn Phillips or Romario Shepherd to replace Williamson in the Playing XI on May 22, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar appears to be the likeliest of candidates to lead the franchise in Williamson’s absence. Readers must note that Kumar had led Hyderabad in six IPL 2019 matches.

Kane Williamson daughter and wife name

It is worth mentioning that Williamson and partner Sarah Raheem had welcomed their first daughter in December 2020. At the time, Williamson had opted for a paternity leave to miss a home Test match against West Indies.

Raheem, who is a nurse by profession, has been in a relationship with Williamson since their first meeting in 2015. With both of them having kept their love lives a private affair over the years, it remains unclear if they are married or not.

Williamson, who was born to parents Brett Williamson and Sandra Williamson in 1990, also has three elder sisters named Anna Williamson, Sophie Williamson and Kylie Williamson and a twin brother named Logan Williamson.