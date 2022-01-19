“I was at probably one of my lower points in my career”: Ashleigh Gardner calls WBBL 07 as her lowest point ahead of Women’s Ashes

Ashleigh Gardner had a poor WBBL 07 with the Sixers, but she is ready to make a full-fledged comeback in the upcoming Women’s Ashes.

Australia and England Women’s cricket teams are entering their busiest period of the season. The Women’s Ashes series is set to start from 20 January 2022, whereas the World Cup just starts after it.

The Ashes will start from 20 January 2022 with 3 T20Is, followed by a test and three ODIs. It will be played in the multi-series format with points being allocated for each game. However, ahead of the series, Australia suffered a blow because of Beth Mooney’s injury.

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is also a vital part of the current setup. The 24-years old all-rounder is famous for her fierce batting, whereas her off-spin bowling is also a bonus. Although, Gardner had a very rough WBBL with the Sydney Sixers. She managed to score 197 runs in 12 innings, which included four consecutive ducks in the last four games.

Ashleigh Gardner ready for Women’s Ashes after a forgettable WBBL

Ashleigh Gardner has called WBBL 07 as the lowest point of her career, she was also benched for the last league game of the Sixers.

“I was at probably one of my lower points in my career, ” Gardner said.

“I just don’t think I was enjoying cricket overly much.”

“(It was a lot to do with) performance. I had a pretty bad Big Bash and I’m not afraid to say that.”

“I think I just got found out too often.”

Ashleigh Gardner announced her return in style by scoring an unbeaten 64 from just 36 balls against Australia-A in the practice game. She said that the gap at Christmas has refreshed her for the next crucial three months.

“It was that that burnout factor, being away from family and friends for three months,” Gardner continued.

“But it was nice to have that Christmas period off and then to regroup with the Breakers.”