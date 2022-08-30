“I was lucky to have a senior like her”: Harmanpreet Kaur considers Jhulan Goswami irreplaceable ahead of her retirement after England tour

Jhulan Goswami will retire after the upcoming England tour and Harmanpreet Kaur had a lot of praises for the same.

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is set to retire from International cricket after the 3rd ODI match at the Lord’s on 24 September 2022 against England. It was said that ICC World Cup was Jhulan’s last tournament, but she made a surprise comeback in India’s squad for the English tour.

India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in England, and Jhulan is a part of the ODI squad. Jhulan is the only cricketer in Women’s cricket to scalp 250 ODI wickets and is just the 2nd player after Mithali Raj to complete the milestone of 200 ODIs. Goswami also has 56 T20I and 44 test wickets under her belt

The veteran Indian pacer is also the youngest player to take ten wickets in a test match. She has also been awarded Arjuna Award (2010) and Padma Shri (2012) for her incredible contribution to Indian cricket. It will be fitting for Jhulan to get her farewell game at the Lord’s.

Harmanpreet Kaur considers Jhulan Goswami irreplaceable

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur had a lot of praise for Jhulan Goswami ahead of the English tour. She called Jhulan irreplaceable and said that no one can beat her approach to the game. Harman insists that a lot of players are inspired by her, and she considers herself lucky to have a senior like her.

“Her approach towards the game, nobody can beat that. I have learned a lot (from her). Nobody can take her place. Even today, she continues to put in the same effort. You don’t see many bowlers do that today,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Harmanpreet Kaur confirms the ODI series against England will be Jhulan Goswami’s farewell series. “We will try to create a good environment and make it special. The last match will be special for all of us”@BCCIWomen #ENGvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 30, 2022

“Her (Goswami) passion for cricket is unmatched. She’s a great example for all of us. A lot of cricketers began playing after being inspired her. What she brings to the team, I haven’t seen (anyone do that). I was lucky to have a senior like her to learn from.”