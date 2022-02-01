Cricket

“I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side”: When Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as captain of his greatest Indian XI

"I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side": When Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as captain of his greatest Indian XI
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry needs somebody talking trash to him constantly!": Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gives a cheeky comment about Kevin Porter Jr.'s taunts at his superstar
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side": When Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as captain of his greatest Indian XI
“I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side”: When Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as captain of his greatest Indian XI

In 2020, Shane Warne picked his greatest Indian XI on Instagram, and he chose Sourav…