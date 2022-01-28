"I will be in the auction...": Irfan Pathan responds to talks of IPL comeback post half-century in Legends League Cricket 2022

Irfan Pathan responds to talks of IPL comeback: The former Indian all-rounder continues with his brilliant on-field performances.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has sparked talks of a comeback to competitive cricket after scoring a 18-ball half-century for India Maharajas against World Giants in the ongoing inaugural season Legends League Cricket.

Having lost all-rounder Stuart Binny (3), Maharajas needed 85 runs off 37 deliveries when Pathan walked in to bat at No. 6 in the 14th over of a gigantic 229-run chase.

After hitting a second-ball six off Giants pacer Ryan Sidebottom, Pathan put on display an absolute carnage hitting three consecutive sixes off Sidebottom’s following over to bring down the equation to needing 35 runs off the last three overs.

Requiring 22 runs in the last two overs, Pathan hit two back-to-back sixes off Morne Morkel as Maharajas required only eight runs to win in the last over. However, Giants spearhead Brett Lee dismissing Pathan on the second delivery led to a 5-run victory for his team.

Irfan Pathan responds to talks of IPL comeback post half-century in Legends League Cricket

Pathan, who scored 56 (21) with the help of three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 266.66, entertained the fans to entice calls of a comeback in the Indian Premier League.

Addressing such comments on social media platform Twitter, Pathan responded by saying that he will be present for IPL 2022 auction but in the capacity of an expert for host broadcaster Star Sports.

I will be in the auction,talking. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 28, 2022

Pathan, 37, had last played in the IPL for Gujarat Lions half-a-decade ago. In his nine-season IPL career for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants and Lions, Pathan had picked 80 wickets in 103 matches at an average of 33.11, an economy rate of 7.11 and a strike rate of 25.54.

In 82 IPL innings with the bat in hand, Pathan 1,139 runs had come at an average and strike rate of 21.49 and 120.40 respectively including a career-best 60 (29) against Deccan Chargers at the Barabati Stadium in 2010.