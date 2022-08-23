“Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team”: Rahul Dravid doubtful for Asia Cup 2022 after being tested Covid positive

Rahul Dravid, the Indian cricket team’s head coach is Covid positive, he will join the team later in UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

After winning the ODI series in Zimbabwe, the focus now shifts to the Asia Cup 2022. However, the team has dealt with a major blow as head coach Rahul Dravid has been tested Covid positive. India will play their first match against their arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August 2022.

The importance of the Asia Cup is huge as the team is expected to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup after Asia Cup 2022 only. Asia Cup will be played in T20 format this year considering the T20 World Cup later this year. The news of Dravid being Covid positive has been made official by the BCCI.

Rahul Dravid doubtful for Asia Cup 2022

BCCI have released an official statement where they have announced that Rahul Dravid has been tested Covid positive, and he will not join the team in Dubai as scheduled. The Indian team will assemble in Dubai on 23 August 2022 to start their preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Dravid is facing mild symptoms, and he will be undergoing a Covid test in the next couple of days. The results of the tests will determine the participation of Dravid in the Asia Cup. India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will step in under the absence of Dravid.

“Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022,” BCCI released a statement.

“Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August 2022.”

Rahul Dravid Covid positive. — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 23, 2022

Dravid did not travel to Zimbabwe as well, and VVS Laxman took the charge of the side in his absence. The decision of adding Laxman to the Asia Cup will be taken after the Covid tests of Dravid. Dravid became India’s coach after last year’s T20 World Cup, and the team has done well under him.