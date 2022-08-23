Cricket

“Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team”: Rahul Dravid doubtful for Asia Cup 2022 after being tested Covid positive

Rahul Dravid, the Indian cricket team's head coach is Covid positive, he will join the team later in UAE for Asia Cup 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

