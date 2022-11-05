“I will nail it for sure”: Shikhar Dhawan open to doing more movies post retirement from all formats

Veteran Indian left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan seems to be quite open on entering the cinema industry as an option post retiring from Cricket altogether.

For those unaware, Dhawan recently made his Bollywood debut by playing a cameo role in the movie Double XL, which released in cinema houses on November 4 (Friday), with renowned actresses Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha playing the lead roles.

Huma, who plays the role of an aspiring sports journalist as per the movie trailer, dreams of dancing with Dhawan in a dream sequence.

It was in fact Huma’s brother and actor Saqib Saleem, who managed to convince the opener batter to take up the role, to which the latter was more than ready and accepting.

Shikhar Dhawan open to doing more movies post retirement

During an event organized by the media house India Today named – “ON THE FRONT FOOT: LIFE ON AND OFF THE PITCH”, Shikhar Dhawan was the guest of honour with his picture on the cover page of the India Today magazine edition in the background.

Veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who was hosting the event, listed out the name of a few former cricketers who had given a go to act in some movies in the past.

Upon then enquiring Dhawan whether he would consider acting as full time career post retiring from Cricket, the Southpaw batter replied with a degree of certainty and exclaimed, “Absolutely. You never know, so many possibilities are out there and I won’t leave any stone unturned to grab any good opportunity out there. I will go for it, and will nail it for sure.”

Earlier, the 36-year-old batter had also remarked that he always had a fond for dancing, particularly to Punjabi music, and that acting comes naturally to him as is evident from quite a few entertaining reels he keeps uploading on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

A fun side of Shikhar Dhawan!

What is more difficult? Opening for Team India or dancing for a film? @SDhawan25 responds#ConclaveMumbai22 | @sardesairajdeep pic.twitter.com/HTrmDeilwP — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 5, 2022

