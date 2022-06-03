“I wonder if I should mention the depth of batting?”: Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at England’s batting ahead of ENG vs NZ Lord’s test Day 2

Kevin Pietersen will do commentary on the Day-2 of the England vs New Zealand Lord’s test and he has again taken a dig at England’s batting.

Day-1 of the first test between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s was fully dominated by the bowlers. Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat on a bright sunny day, and but the pacers of England dented the whole batting line-up of the Blackcaps.

The reigning champions of the World Test Championship managed to score just 132 runs in the first innings, where James Anderson and debutant Matty Potts took four wickets each for the home team. Colin de Grandhomme played a decent cameo for the visitors.

In reply, England started well, where Alex Lees and Zak Crawley combined for 59 runs for the first wicket, but then the downfall of the team started. In a usual manner, the batting of the English side failed, and they were restricted to 116-7 at the end of the day’s play.

Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at England’s batting

England’s former batter Kevin Pietersen took a dig at England’s batting ahead of Day-2 of the Lord’s test. Pietersen informed that he will be a part of the commentary team for the match, and he has been asked to do a test batting session ahead of Day-2 of the England vs New Zealand Lord’s test.

“En route to the @HomeOfCricket to commentate on day 2 of a Test match. Think I’m doing a segment on Test match batting this morning before play. I wonder if I should mention the depth of batting?!?!,” Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

En route to the @HomeOfCricket to commentate on day 2 of Test match.

Think I’m doing a segment on Test match batting this morning before play.

I wonder if I should mention the depth of batting?!?! #FranchiseCountyCricket pic.twitter.com/6kdjmzVRIj — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 3, 2022

Kevin Pietersen also used #FranchiseCountyCricket in his post. Pietersen has been saying for a long that the franchise format should be used in the County Championship in order to increase the quality of the tournament. The English batters have done well in the County circuit, but they have failed miserably at the international stages.

Pietersen insists that lesser teams will create more competition between the players, and it will definitely increase the quality of cricket as well. Kevin Pietersen has been a regular caller of the revamp of the County Championship. The quality of the county cricket has been questioned in the recent past.

Kevin Pietersen was one of the best batters England ever produced. Pietersen scored 8181 test runs for England at 47.28, courtesy of 23 centuries and 35 half-centuries.