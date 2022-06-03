Cricket

“I wonder if I should mention the depth of batting?”: Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at England’s batting ahead of ENG vs NZ Lord’s test Day 2

Kevin Pietersen will do commentary on the Day-2 of the England vs New Zealand Lord's test and he has again taken a dig at England's batting.
Rishikesh Sharma

