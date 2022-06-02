“Bowl fast & straight, play straight and smack it out the ground”: Kevin Pietersen guides England ahead of the ENG vs NZ 1st test at Lord’s

Kevin Pietersen has wished England well ahead of the first test between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s.

England will take on New Zealand in the first test of the three-match test series at the Lord’s in London. This will be the official start of English home cricketing summer.

This will be the first match for England under the new leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. This is Brendon McCullum’s first-ever assignment as an international coach, and there are a lot of expectations from him based on his aggressive nature of playing and coaching.

The duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad will also be back together playing at the Lord’s. Ben Stokes made it clear that he wants both the veterans to be an integral part of the team. The new opening duo of Alex Lees and Zak Crawley will also be at the display at the Lord’s.

Kevin Pietersen wishes England ahead of ENG vs NZ test

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen has wished England luck ahead of the first test between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s in London. The English team is set to start their new era under new leadership and Petersen also gave his instructions to the players ahead of the match.

“The biggest GOOD LUCK to England’s red-ball outfit today, as they begin a new era under new leadership. Bowl fast & straight, play straight and smack it out the ground, catch all your catches!,” Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

The biggest GOOD LUCK to Englands red ball outfit today, as they begin a new era under new leadership. Bowl fast & straight, play straight and smack it out the ground, catch all your catches! 👊🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 2, 2022

The English team has been struggling in the test cricket for a very long time now. They have just won one of their last 17 matches, and they are in desperate need of a turnaround. Australia easily defeated England in the Ashes, whereas the West Indies tour was also a disappointment.

Kevin Pietersen was one of the best batters England ever produced. Pietersen scored 8181 test runs for England at 47.28, courtesy of 23 centuries and 35 half-centuries.