ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Schedule: List of Indian Women Cricket Team’s World Cup games

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Schedule: The Gala Women’s cricket event will start from 4 March 2022 at the Tauranga’s Bay Oval.

The ICC Women’s World Cup will be played in New Zealand in 2022. It was initially due to be played in 2021, but it got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. England won the last World Cup in 2017 by defeating India in the finals. Tammy Beaumont finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament, whereas Dane Van-Niekerk was the highest wicket-taker.

A total of eight teams will participate in the World Cup next year. Australia, India, South Africa, and England qualified on Women’s Championship points, whereas New Zealand qualified as the hosts. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and West Indies took the final positions on ICC rankings. The Women’s Qualifiers were abandoned due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

A total of 31 games will be played in the tournament in 31 days. All eight teams will face each other once in league stages, whereas the top-4 teams will qualify for the Semi-Finals. The games will be played across six venues in New Zealand i.e. Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch, Tauranga, Dunedin, and Wellington.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Schedule: Indian Women Cricket Team’s World Cup games

The opening game of the tournament will be played between hosts New Zealand and West Indies. Tauranga’s Bay Oval will host the opening game on 4th March 2022. The league stages will finish on 27 March 2022. Wellington’s Basin Reserve will host the first semi-final, whereas Christchurch’s Hagley Oval will host the second. The Final will be also be played at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on 3 April 2022.

Eight of the world’s best converge on New Zealand for #CWC22! Who will lift the trophy on April 3? More 👉 https://t.co/Fl00OKkWcb pic.twitter.com/HhkagDhZ89 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) December 15, 2021

Indian cricket team will start their campaign on 6th March against the Arch rivals Pakistan in Tauranga. They will then face the Kiwis four days later, and then subsequently they will face all seven teams. The Indian team lost in the final last year, and they would want to get their hands on the Silverware this time around.

