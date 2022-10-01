“If India are going to win this year’s World Cup..”: Brad Hogg reveals which player can win the T20 World Cup 2022 for INdia

Bradd Hogg has named the player who can win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 for the Indian team this time around.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is set to start in a few days, and all the teams will look the lift the coveted trophy. The Indian always go in the ICC tournaments as one of the favourites, but the case may not be the same this time around with injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

The last year’s T20 World Cup was a disaster for the Indian team where they were knocked out of the tournament in the league stages only. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team for the very first time in the ICC tournament, and he would want to get the results.

The 15-man squad of the Indians is already announced, but there is some unclarity over Bumrah’s fitness and his replacement has not been named yet. India’s line-up has some big names in batting, but all the eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav this season.

Brad Hogg reveals how can India can T20 World Cup

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that if India will win the T20 World Cup, then it will be because of Suryakumar Yadav. Hogg called Suryakumar the most important player of the Indian side and said that the amount of match-winning performances he has delivered this season has been great.

“If India are going to win this year’s T20 World Cup, it will be because of Suryakumar Yadav. He is the most important player in the team as he is creative and inventive,” Brad Hogg said.

Hit it like SKY! 👌👌

Enjoy that cracking SIX 🎥 🔽 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/L93S9k4QqD Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/7RzdetvXVh — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Hogg went on to add to the praise of Suryakumar by saying that he has the ability to turn 150-score into a 190-200 score on his own. He insists that Surya knows how to handle the situation if the team loses early wickets and always takes his team out of pressure.

“If they set a good platform and things are going really well, he can turn a 150-score into a 190-200 off his own bat. At No. 4, he’s got the best strike rate in T20I history. If the top-order loses early wickets, he works out how he’s going to put India in a position to give themselves the best chance to win,” Hogg added.

Suryakumar has been absolutely brilliant for India this season in T20Is, where he has scored 732 runs at 40.67, with the help of 1 century and 5 half-centuries. He has an excellent strike-rate of 180.30 this year.