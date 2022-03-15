“Seems a Starc contrast”: Brad Hogg takes a dig at Mitchell Starc and Australia as Pakistan evade Day 4 collapse

Brad Hogg has taken a dig at Mitchell Starc as the pacer failed to impress in the fourth innings of the Karachi test on Day four.

The second test between Pakistan and Australia at Karachi has reached an interesting stage. Australia are aiming to get ten wickets in the 2nd innings to seal the game, whereas the Pakistan batters are trying to survive anyhow.

Australia scored 556 runs in the first innings on a flat track, and it was looking like this game will head towards another draw. However, the Aussie bowlers, led by pacer Mitchell Starc bowled exceptionally well and bundled out Pakistan for just 148 runs. Australia declared their innings for 97 runs in the 2nd innings and gave Pakistan a target of 506 runs.

The pitch is looking excellent for batting in the 4th innings as well, and the Aussie bowlers need to bowl well in order to get the ten wickets again.

Brad Hogg takes a dig at Mitchell Starc

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg took a dig at Australia and Mitchell Starc on Twitter. After collapsing in the first innings, the Pakistani batters have batted well in the 2nd innings. They lost their first two wickets for 21 runs, but then Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam settled the innings.

Mitchell Starc’s spell played an important part in the first innings for Pakistan’s collapse. The way Starc was reversing the ball in the first innings was immense. He took the wickets of Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam in continuous balls to break the back of Pakistan. However, he has looked pretty dry in the 2nd innings.

“Seems a Starc contrast to yesterday. #pakvaus,” Bradd Hogg tweeted.

The pitch is looking flat and there has been no help for the bowlers. Pakistan’s batters choked in the first innings on a very good batting wicket and that has been the major worry for the Pakistan side in this game.

Australian batter David Warner and a lot of pundits heavily criticized the pitch of the Rawalpindi test as well. Even Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has criticized the pitches made in Pakistan for the series. Match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the pitch of Rawalpindi as ‘below average and one demerit was given as well.