“Andar hi andar se I was feeling a little nervous”: Shreyas Iyer reminisces IPL 2022 auction experience in first interview as KKR captain

Shreyas Iyer reminisces IPL 2022 auction: The in-form Indian batter will be leading a new franchise in Indian Premier League 2022.

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders wouldn’t have asked for a better build-up regarding their newly announced captain ahead of the 15th season of the tournament scheduled to be played between March 26 – May 29.

It was around a couple of weeks ago when KKR had named India batter Shreyas Iyer as Eoin Morgan’s successor. Iyer, 27, will become the sixth captain at Knight Riders joining the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Brendon McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik and Morgan.

Coming on the back of a Man of the Series performance in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Iyer scored three consecutive half-centuries without getting dismissed even once.

“I would be coming in with a much different mindset now. I’m now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision-making and captaincy skills. Really waiting eagerly to work with every individual in the team, and build that synergy which could really help the team perform at a different level,” Iyer said in a video posted on Kolkata’s social media platform Twitter handle.

Shreyas Iyer IPL teams

Iyer, who not only missed the first half of IPL 2021 but was also removed as captain by Delhi Capitals due to a shoulder injury, played under Rishabh Pant in the second leg of the 14th season in the UAE.

Having made his debut for Capitals in 2015, Iyer represented the franchise for seven straight seasons amassing 2,375 runs in 87 matches (second-highest for a Delhi player) at an average and strike rate of 31.66 and 123.95 including 16 half-centuries.

Second-highest run-scorer for DC in the history of the cash-rich league, Iyer had also led them in 41 matches (won 21, lost 18 and tied 2) between 2018-2020. Only former India batter Virender Sehwag (52), Capitals’ (then Daredevils) icon player in the inaugural season in 2008, has led them more than Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer reminisces IPL 2022 auction experience

With Delhi not retaining Iyer among their four players, the right-hand batter opted to enter the auction and not join any of the two new teams.

As expected, Iyer allured immediate interest during the auction in Bengaluru earlier this month. An intense bidding contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and DC sky-rocketed Iyer’s price (from a base price of INR 2 crore) as Lucknow Super Giants, KKR and Gujarat Titans also joined the fray.

Eventually, it was the Knight Riders who acquired Iyer’s services for a whopping INR 12 crore per season. Iyer, who observed the mega auction alongside his Indian teammates from a team hotel, reminisced the experience of being nervous and not being able to control his emotions despite “trying” to act relaxed.

“I was watching the auction and KKR went for me right from the start. There were other big franchises as well coming along and you know, the battle was going on. We, all of our [Indian] team members, were sitting together and watching the auction,” Iyer said.

“My heartbeat was pumping. I wasn’t able to control my emotions. I was trying to act relaxed but you know, andar hi andar se [from inside] I was feeling a little nervous. So, eventually KKR got me. That feeling was amazing. I’m really proud.”