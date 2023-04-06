Suhana Khan in IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Attends KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens with Daughter and Shanaya Kapoor

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance during the ninth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens tonight.

Painting the town red since the record-breaking success of his latest movie titled ‘Pathaan‘ which released earlier this year, Khan’s decision to be present for a team co-owned by him reaped fruits considering how KKR batted in the first innings despite initial setbacks.

In what is their first home match in almost four years, Khan was present with co-owner and former co-actor Juhi Chawla at the stands. Taking into consideration his aura and immense popularity across the nation, camera was panned multiple times on Khan with him acknowledging the same by waving towards the spectators to earn loud roars in return.

Suhana Khan in IPL 2023

In addition to Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and her friend Shanaya Kapoor were also among notable attendees in Kolkata on Thursday. For the unversed, the trio was seen leaving for Kolkata from Mumbai earlier in the day. Photos and videos of their arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have been viral across social media platforms since then.

It is noteworthy that it is not for the first time when the above mentioned names have attended an IPL match featuring the Knight Riders. Suhana, her brother Aryan Khan and actor-friend Ananya Panday were present at the Wankhede Stadium during an IPL 2022 match between Kolkata and Punjab Kings. Shah Rukh, however, is banned from entering the iconic stadium.

Alongside Jhanvi Mehta (Juhi Chawla’s daughter), Suhana and Aryan had also made their presence felt during IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru.

Who is Shanaya Kapoor?

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor and belongs to the third generation of Surinder Kapoor family in the Hindi film industry. Much like Suhana, even Shanaya will be seen making her acting debut in the near future. It is noteworthy that both the childhood friends are working on exciting projects to kick-starts their respective acting careers.