“Shreyas on F-Iyer”: Shai Hope reacts as Shreyas Iyer smashes third consecutive half-century during IND vs SL T20I series

Shai Hope reacts as Shreyas Iyer hits yet another half-century against Sri Lanka at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

During the third T20I of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Dharamsala, India’s Shreyas Iyer has smashed his third consecutive half-century to go way ahead in the highest run-getters chart of the 3-match T20I series.

Chasing a mediocre total of 146/5 posted by Sri Lanka after their skipper Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first, Iyer, continuing with his merry way smashed a 29-ball fifty, thereby helping the team cruise through to a 6-wicket victory with 19 balls to spare.

The 27-year-old remained unbeaten at 73 off 45 deliveries with the Sri Lankan bowlers failing to get rid of him even once throughout the series.

Shai Hope reacts as Shreyas Iyer hits yet another half-century

A few minutes post Iyer hit his 6th T20I fifty, West Indies wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope took to his social media handle to react on former’s purple patch of form.

Hope chose to wordplay on the words ‘fire’ and Iyer’ after being impressed by the right-handed batter’s exemplary display of aggressive batting during the 3rd T20I.

Shreyas on F-Iyer 🔥 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) February 27, 2022

Iyer, in fact ended the series with a total of 204 runs under his belt across three innings, at a strike rate of 174.35 with the help of 20 Fours and 7 Sixes.

During the series Iyer came up with unbeaten scores of 57* (28), 74* (44), and 73* (45).

It is also worth of a mention that no Indian batter has ever scored more than 200 runs during a 3-match T20I series in the format’s history.

Also, he is only the second batter to smash three consecutive half-centuries during a T20I series for India. Virat Kohli, in 2016, became the first Indian to have achieved the rare feat against Australia.

Shreyas Iyer was recently also elected as the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the franchise roped him into their squad at a bid worth of INR 12.25 Crore during the IPL mega auction this month.