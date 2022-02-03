“I’m doing fine”: Shikhar Dhawan tweets on 36th birthday after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of Ahmedabad ODI

Shikhar Dhawan tweets: The veteran Indian opening batter is among four players who have contacted the virus in Ahmedabad.

Veteran India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan is among the four cricketers who have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Dhawan’s India and former Delhi Capitals teammate Shreyas Iyer, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and standby fast bowler Navdeep Saini are the other three cricketers who have returned positive COVID-19 results.

Other than the aforementioned players, fielding coach T. Dilip, security liaison officer B. Lokesh and sports massage therapist Rajeev Kumar have also contacted the virus and are currently self-isolating in their hotel rooms in Ahmedabad.

With three batters unlikely to take part in the first India vs West Indies ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the selection committee had named Mayank Agarwal as a replacement player last night.

Shikhar Dhawan tweets on 36th birthday after testing positive for COVID-19

Dhawan, who has turned 36 today, took to his social media platforms to convey that he’s fine and thanked his fans and everyone concerned for their wishes.

Thank you everyone for your wishes 🙏 I’m doing fine and humbled by all the love that’s come my way 😊 pic.twitter.com/oKvyXAwGk9 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Dhawan is only behind opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma (4,074) among highest ODI run-scorers in the last five years. In 71 ODIs in this period, Dhawan has amassed 3,184 runs at an average and strike rate of 48.98 and 97.39 respectively with the help of eight centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Dhawan, who will be playing an ODI against West Indies after a couple of years, has scored 834 runs in 26 innings against them at an average and strike rate of 33.36 and 89.19 respectively including two centuries and five half-centuries. In his solitary ODI in Ahmedabad, Dhawan had scored 79 (80) in a 275-run chase against Sri Lanka in 2014.