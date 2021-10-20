“I’m not going to stand in the way of a team winning the World Cup”: Eoin Morgan confirmed that he would consider himself dropping form the Playing XI in T20 World Cup

English captain Eoin Morgan is going through a tough batting phase, and he will consider himself dropping from the team.

England are the champions of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, and they are aiming to be the first team to hold both world cups at the same time. Morgan has been terrific for the side as a leader, and they are the number one team in ICC T20I rankings.

However, Morgan is currently facing scrutiny on his individual form. In 2021, he has averaged 16.63 in T20 games, whereas he had a terrible IPL too with the bat. In terms of captaincy, Morgan has been great, he lead KKR to the finals of IPL 2021.

Morgan recently gave an interview in which he admitted that he would consider dropping himself in the T20 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan on dropping himself in the ICC T20 World Cup

Morgan confirmed that Liam Livingstone is fully fit after the finger injury scare. He will be available to play the warm-up game against New Zealand. Against India, Livingstone batted well, whereas he also earned the valuable wicket of Virat Kohli. The form of Liam Livingstone has been great this season as well.

“It’s always something I’ve said – it’s always an option,” Morgan commented on the chance of dropping himself. “I’m not going to stand in the way of a team winning the World Cup. I’ve been short of runs but my captaincy has been pretty good, as it goes. So, yes is the answer”.

England captain @Eoin16 says he could drop himself if his poor form continues. “I will not stand in the way of @englandcricket winning the @T20WorldCup” #bbccricket #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zXcNS9Y6IE — Test Match Special (@bbctms) October 19, 2021

“As regards my batting, I wouldn’t be standing here if I hadn’t come out of every bad run of form that I’d ever had.”

However, Morgan has been playing continuously on these tracks and, his experience will certainly play a big part.

England to take a Knee in West Indies game

Eoin Morgan confirmed that the English team will be taking a knee alongside West Indies to spread the message of unity.

“Going on from there, we’ve been speaking to the ICC about the potential moment of unity before the game, that we’ve been doing as part of our own piece at home.”