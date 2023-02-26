IND vs AUS 2023: “Stick my butt out” – Travis Head more than happy to grab David Warner’s opening spot in Indore Test

Australia batter Travis Head is ready to open the batting in place of regular opener David Warner in the upcoming third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match against India in Indore. Warner, who missed participating in a large part of the second Test in Delhi due to a concussion injury, has been ruled out of the remaining two matches due to an elbow fracture.

Shockingly dropped from the Playing XI in the first Test in Nagpur, Head was made to open in the second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Not only their highest run-scorer in that innings but also the most fluent batter, Head had scored a stroke-filled 43 (46) comprising six fours and a six.

In what was only the first instance of Head opening the batting in his 34-match Test career, he has been there and done that in both the white-ball formats. Head, who has registered three centuries and six half-centuries at an average and strike rate of 51.27 and 106.58 respectively across 18 ODI innings as an opener, has opened once in T20Is as well.

“I’ve done it [opening the batting] a lot in one-day cricket. So, I guess, especially here [India], probably the one place it might be close to one-day cricket as it could be. It’s only going to swing for a few overs and then batting is normally at its best,” Head expressed ease with respect to opening in the third match in a video posted by cricket.com.au.

Travis Head more than happy to grab David Warner’s opening spot in Indore Test

If truth be told, Head sounded like a man desperate to perform for Australia irrespective of his batting position. Been part of “robust conversations” with the selectors after facing the axe once earlier this month, Head seems adamant to not let such a situation arise again in his Test career.

“Honestly, after missing out in the first Test, I will bat anywhere that the team needed me to get a game. I didn’t come here expecting to be opening the batting last innings, but, whether it’s opening the batting or batting at five, I’ve got to find a way at both of them. So, I’ll put my head down, stick my butt out, and try to do the best I can for the team,” Head added.