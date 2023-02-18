IND vs AUS 2023: What happened to David Warner – David Warner ruled out of Delhi Test due to concussion

David Warner will take no further part in the second Test.

As if Australia and opening batter David Warner didn’t have enough problems already that the 36-year old player has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test match against India in Delhi.

Although the development was confirmed on the morning of the second day, Warner had provided hints of not being at his best after not fielding during the nine overs which Australia bowled last evening.

“Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines,” read a Cricket Australia statement.

Batter Matthew Renshaw, who had been replaced by Travis Head in this match, has made a comeback after a one-day absence as Warner’s concussion substitute. Renshaw, who is also a left-handed batter like Warner, had started his international career as an opener and could play the same role in the second innings.

Warner, who scored 15 (44) in not the most convincing of innings on Day 1, coped a couple of blows off India pacer Mohammed Siraj. It was on the fourth delivery of the eighth over when Warner missed a hook off Siraj only for the ball to hit hit left elbow. As a result, an extended break was observed for the batter to receive medical attention.

However, it was in the following Siraj over when Warner was hit on the helmet which led to him facing a concussion injury. Much like the first instance, Warner missed to make contact with the ball whilst trying to pull the right-arm bowler.

“He is a little bit weary at the moment,” Khawaja had said of Warner after Stumps, Day 1, as quoted by cricket.com.au. “A knock to the arm and then to the head has made him a little bit weary at the moment.”

Warner, who has never really made a mark in Test matches played in India, has managed to continue a lean patch in this format in this country on this tour as well. Khawaja, who had rubbished aside Warner’s Test retirement rumours in December, had expressed confidence in him freshening up before this series despite “exhausted” comment post Big Bash League 2022-23.