IND vs AUS 2nd T20 highlights: Are IND vs AUS highlights available on Hotstar?

IND vs AUS 2nd T20 highlights: Despite a rain-affected encounter, the Nagpur crowd was witness to some entertaining stuff tonight.

Impressive performances with the ball from Axar Patel, and later off the bat of skipper Rohit Sharma, meant that team India prevailed against Australia by 6 wickets, in what was a rain-curtailed 8 Overs-a-side contest at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Tonight’s win has ensured that team India take the three-match series into the final, deciding match, which will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.

En route the target of 91 runs, Rohit Sharma (46* off 20) took off right from the word go, as he smashed Josh Hazlewood, for three Sixes during the very first Over of the chase, to collect a total of 20 runs.

With all the batters going for the kill straight away, wickets did keep falling at the other end at regular intervals, but Rohit held one end up, and kept handing crunching blows regularly, to keep the required run-rate well within reach.

Ultimately, team’s designated finisher Dinesh Karthik (10* off 2) smashed a boundary and a Six off the first two balls of the last Over, to win it for his side with four balls to spare.

All square. See you in Hyderabad. 🇮🇳👊 pic.twitter.com/2DZM41SMEc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2022

IND vs AUS 2nd T20 highlights

Earlier, India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2-0-13-2) impressed the team for the second consecutive time, as he got rid of the dangerous Glenn Mazwell for a Golden Duck, and then the aggressive hitter Tim David (2 off 3), to help his team restrict the Aussie batting line-up below the 100-run mark.

However, wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade (43* off 20) yet again was at his brutal best against the Indians, to finish the game on a high for his bowlers.

Rohit Sharma, for his fine knock comprising 4 Fours and as many Sixes, was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’.

Are IND vs AUS highlights available on Hotstar?

Yes, the highlights of the India versus Australia second T20I (run-curtailed) at Nagpur is available on Hotstar, and can be watched by clicking here.