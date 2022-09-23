IND vs AUS start time deadline: Why match is delayed today 2nd T20I in Nagpur?

IND vs AUS start time: The second India vs Australia T20I in Nagpur has been delayed by a minimum of two hours,

Had it not been for multiple wet patches at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium due to yesterday’s rain, the first innings of the second India vs Australia T20I would’ve been facing its end by now.

With toss delayed by over a couple of hours and having it in it to be further delayed due to a wet outfield, there are chances of the match getting cancelled altogether.

Assuming that the same happens, it would be quite a pity for Nagpur fans who had an opportunity of watching an international match after almost three years. What will be all the more disappointing would be the fact that the match would get abandoned without a ball being bowled on a day when it hasn’t rained at all in the city.

IND vs AUS start time

Originally scheduled to happen at 06:30 PM (IST), the first delay to the toss which this match faced lasted for 30 minutes. The length of the second delay got doubled as match officials eventually decided to have another ground inspection at 08:00 PM.

Still not satisfied with the condition of the ground especially a few patches which fall near the fast bowlers’ run-up, umpires have now decided to conduct an inspection at 08:45 PM.

“Still not safe for the players. It’s wet underneath. We are looking at the safety of the players. Ground staff working their best,” umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan told Star Sports about the reason behind such an elongated delay.

Honestly, there is a stampede in Hyderabad, police beat up the fans. They cannot start a match even an hour after scheduled time in Nagpur despite there being no rain. This is not the 1980s. BCCI are now the richest, most powerful board. The fans deserve better, honestly. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 23, 2022

The possibility of a curtailed match, by and large, should be decided during the next inspection. Readers must note that there’s a 09:45 PM deadline for the first ball to be bowled. If the same doesn’t happen, the match will have to be cancelled.