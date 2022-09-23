Nagpur weather right now: Is it raining in Nagpur now?

Nagpur weather right now: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium has already been started to be thronged by spectators.

A significant chunk of the Indian population marked its presence in the cinema halls today. With the country celebrating its first-ever National Cinema Day, ticket prices have been reduced to INR 75 per ticket across movies, cinema chains and cities barring a few exceptions.

Apart from the movies already playing in cinema halls, a couple of new releases catering to the suspense and thriller genre have further motivated people to watch movies on the first itself.

Despite a heavy dose of suspense inside Indian cinema halls on September 23, there still remains a substantial thirst for the same elsewhere. Scheduled to host the second India vs Australia T20I tonight, the city of Nagpur has been providing mixed signals with respect to its climate adding to the mystery around whether it will rain or not.

Nagpur weather right now

While training sessions of both the teams had been cancelled due to rain yesterday, weather prediction for Friday was conducive for uninterrupted action at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Having said that, overcast conditions and slight drizzle in the city during the day provides no guarantee.

If live images from the VCA Stadium are to be believed, it isn’t raining in the city minutes before the toss. However, there still could be a slight delay to the coin toss because of some wet patches on the ground.

The ground staff is been witnessed working extremely hard to prepare ideal conditions for players. Assuming that the weather prediction holds true and it doesn’t rain any further, fans can expect a full-fledged 20-over contest even if the toss gets delays by some minutes.

Getting to host both a T20 and an international match after almost three years, it would be quite a shame if the match is affected by something as uncontrollable as bad weather.