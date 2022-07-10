IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Man of the Match: Who won Man of the Match today India vs England T20I at Trent Bridge?

IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Man of the Match: The English fast bowler won the match award for contributing on a batting-friendly surface.

During the third T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Nottingham, England beat India by 17 runs in a dead-rubber. As far as the series is concerned, India will lift the trophy after registering a 2-1 series victory.

England captain Jos Buttler (18) winning the toss and opting to bat first reaped fruits for the team in spite of the openers failing to contribute for the third time in a row.

A 42-ball 84-run fourth-wicket partnership between Dawid Malan (77) and Liam Livingstone (42*) powered England to 215/7 in 20 overs. Malan, who batted at a strike rate of 197.43, hit six fours and five sixes at Trent Bridge tonight.

With bowling figures of 4-0-30-2, India spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of their bowlers. While pacer Harshal Patel also picked a couple of wickets, new-ball bowlers Avesh Khan and Umran Malik picked a wicket apiece.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Man of the Match

Chasing a 216-run target, India lost their top-order within the powerplay as Rishabh Pant (1), Virat Kohli (11) and Rohit Sharma (11) failed to provide a quickfire start.

In what was a solo effort, batter Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden T20I century saved India from embarrassment. Keeping his team in the match till the penultimate over, Yadav hit a stroke-filled 117 (55) with the help of 14 fours and six sixes. Despite batting at a strike rate of 212.72, Yadav failed to win his fourth T20I match award.

SKY going after England’s 215, almost pulling off a miracle: #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/n9ZebJ1Lyn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 10, 2022

England fast bowler Reece Topley, 28, won his maiden T20I Player of the Match award in his 12th T20I. Opening the bowling with David Willey, Topley picked bowling figures of 4-0-22-3 dismissing Pant, Sharma and Shreyas Iyer (28) in the process.