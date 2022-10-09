Man of the Match today IND vs SA: Who won India vs South Africa Man of the Match 1st ODI in Ranchi?

Man of the Match today IND vs SA: The Indian vice-captain won the match award for scoring his second ODI century.

During the second ODI of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 in Ranchi, India beat South Africa by 7 wickets to level the series 1-1 with a match to be played.

Chasing a 279-run target, India sealed the chase with 25 balls remaining in the match. Batter Ishan Kishan (93) and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (113*) laid the foundation of a victory on the back of their 154-ball 161-run partnership.

The Indian pair’s match-winning third-wicket stand negated South Africa batters Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) putting together a 129-run third-wicket partnership earlier in the day.

Other than Kishan and Iyer, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj contributed significantly to a victory as his bowling figures of 10-1-38-3 played a vital role in not letting South Africa touch the 300-run mark.

Man of the Match today IND vs SA

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the ninth over, Iyer continued from where he had left off in Lucknow managing to hit boundaries from the word go. A 12th ODI half-century in the first ODI was followed by a second ODI century.

Iyer, who hit 15 fours at a strike rate of 101.80 tonight, was declared the Player of the Match for the second time in his ODI career. Interestingly, both Iyer’s ODI match awards have come in 2022. The same is one of the reasons for his supreme form in the last 10 innings.

Well played skipper! We know how hard you work on your fitness & your skills. Great to see it coming off against a top attack. 👏👏 @ShreyasIyer15 #INDvSA https://t.co/Q89xtExXfJ — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) October 9, 2022

“I’m ecstatic. When I went into bat, it was a difficult situation but felt that the wicket was playing good. The talk between me and Ishan [Kishan] was to play the ball on merit, build a partnership,” Iyer told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.