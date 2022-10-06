IND vs SA ODI toss time: Why toss has been delayed in today match 1st ODI?

IND vs SA ODI toss time: BCCI have confirmed that the toss and match time of the IND vs SA has been delayed.

Ahead of the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the weather was a threat, and BCCI have posted an official update on the same. The rain can certainly impact the game throughout the day.

The opening combo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill has done well this year, and they would again want to continue. This is a great opportunity for Sanju Samson as well who is expected to get some regular game time this time around. The bowling unit of the same has some known names.

The South African side underperformed in the T20Is, but the performance in the last match will give them some confidence going into the ODIs. Temba Bavuma will have the eyeballs on him yet again, but his ODI numbers are certainly decent. Kagiso Rabada will be leading the bowling attack of the side.

IND vs SA ODI toss time

There is a rain threat in the India vs South Africa 1st ODI, and BCCI have already confirmed that the match is postponed by half an hour. The match will now start at 2:00 PM, and the toss will take place at 1:30 PM. There are some wet patches on the ground, and BCCI has officially updated about the same.

🚨 Update 🚨 Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour. The Toss will be at 1:30 PM IST. Play begins at 2:00 PM IST. — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022

However, the forecast for the rest of the day is bleak as well, and there can be multiple rain breaks in between. Ekana Stadium is a newly built stadium, and the drainage of the ground is good enough as well. So, if the weather permits, the ground staff can certainly make the ground ready in time.

It is interesting that this ground was set to host an ODI game between India and South Africa in 2020 as well, but it was abandoned due to the Covid pandemic. The crowd in Lucknow would want to see a full game between these two sides this time around.