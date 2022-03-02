IND vs SL 1st Test tickets PCA Stadium: Full list of Mohali stadium ticket price for India vs Sri Lanka Test

Mohali stadium ticket price: Ticket booking for the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka started earlier in the day.

Staunch fans of the Indian cricket team, who were biding their time to get an opportunity to book tickets for the imminent first Test match of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India, are brimming with excitement after the online ticket window opened this afternoon.

In addition to the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium hosting a Test match after more than half-a-decade, it is a historic occasion because former India captain Virat Kohli will become only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches. Furthermore, Rohit Sharma, who has replaced Kohli in the leadership role, will be leading India for the first time in Test cricket.

The prospect of such an iconic match being played behind closed doors was so shattering that even Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne expressed disappointment on social media platform Twitter.

It was only last night that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and PCA confirmed a U-turn on their previous stance of playing the match in an empty stadium. The sudden development was welcomed wholeheartedly by fans who were keen to watch the match from inside the stadium.

After waiting patiently since morning, finally booked my tickets for @imVkohli’s 100th test match and @ImRo45’s 1st test match as captain. Can’t wait to watch both my favourites in action in the milestone #Mohali Test! #ViratKohli #MohaliTest #INDvsSL #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/8rP5OWpRgM — Sameer Valecha (@sameervalecha) March 2, 2022

IND vs SL 1st Test tickets PCA Stadium

Fans must note that tickets are only being sold via an online platform named Paytm Insider. To know the detailed steps on how to book Mohali Test match tickets, click here.

As is generally the case with online ticket bookings, fans will have to visit the stadium to redeem their tickets as entry will be denied without obtaining physical tickets.

Fans queue-up at PCA’s Ticket Counters, on Wednesday. Though the tickets are said to be only available online, fans are keeping high hopes that PCA authorities will start offline sale of tickets through designated counters. @thetribunechd#Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/9wdy3j16Xi — Deepankar Sharda (@Deepankar4444) March 2, 2022

The same can be done at the PCA Stadium box-office (Gate 4 and Gate 14) as it will open on March 3 (Thursday) at 02:00 PM (IST). Physical tickets can also be obtained on each of the match days as the box-office will be up and running from 07:00 AM (IST) onwards.

Fans will have to carry a valid ID proof and their e-ticket copy in order to redeem a physical ticket at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.

Mohali stadium ticket price

There is no hiding to the fact that Punjab Cricket Association is selling tickets at nominal prices. There are a total of four price categories – INR 300 (West Block and Chair Block), INR 500 (VIP North Block), INR 1,000 (North Pavilion and VIP South Block) and INR 2,000 (South Pavilion).

Readers must note that they will obtain a season ticket (valid for all five days) and that there is no option of buying a ticket for any one particular day.