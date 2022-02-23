IND vs SL commentators 2022: Full list of Star Sports commentators for India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

IND vs SL commentators 2022: The SportsRush presents before you a list of Star Sports commentators for India vs Sri Lanka T20Is.

On the back of successive clean sweeps in the T20I series against New Zealand and then against West Indies, Rohit Sharma could not have asked for a better start to his captaincy career for the Indian Cricket team.

His busy schedule would have no breathing space as team India are set to commence with another 3-match T20I home series, against Sri Lanka this time around. The first T20I would take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala would host the remaining two T20Is.

As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, the Dasun Shanaka-led side have arrived India on the back of a 1-4 T20Is series loss against Australia Down Under.

Team India would be without the services of all-rounder Deepak Chahar and the ‘Player of the series’ during the recently concluded T20Is against the Windies, Suryakumar Yadav. Both the players sustained injuries during the third T20I.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka would commence their campaign without the presence of opener batter Avishka Fernando, and bowlers Nuwan Thushara And Ramesh Mendis- all of who were part of the team during the five-match T20I series against Australia. They have been ruled out due to injuries as well.

Moreover, their star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has also been ruled out of the T20Is series as he has not yet recovered from COVID-19.

We are happy to welcome our Back of the Jersey branding sponsor for Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 – @Wolf777news #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/aXarTINxwh — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 23, 2022

IND vs SL commentators 2022

The Star Sports Network, as part of their contract would be the sole broadcaster of the 3-match T20I series between the two sides as well as the two Tests which would follow soon after.

The English commentary team would comprise the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, and former Sri Lankan all-rounder Russell Arnold.

As far as the Hindi commentators are concerned, the likes former Indian team players in Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Irfan Pathan, and Deep Dasgupta would grace the viewers with their comments and analysis.

The Star Sports network have not yet confirmed the commentators’ names for their respective Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada channels.

