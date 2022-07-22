IND vs WI 1st ODI Man of the Match: Who won Man of the Match India vs West Indies ODI Port of Spain?

IND vs WI 1st ODI Man of the Match: The Indian captain was adjudged the Player of the Match at the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday.

During the first ODI of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 in Port of Spain, India beat West Indies by 3 runs in a thrilling contest to lead this three-match series 1-0.

Chasing a 309-run target, West Indies never looked out of competition from sealing their third-highest run-chase in this format. A 117-run second-wicket partnership between all-rounder Kyle Mayers (75) and batter Shamarh Brooks (46) laid the foundation for their second biggest ODI run-chase at home.

While Brandon King (54) held one end when the hosts were losing wickets at regular intervals, the onus eventually fell on Akeal Hosein (32*) and Romario Shepherd (38*) to score 54 runs in the last five overs in order to win the match.

Needing five runs to win off the last ball, Shepherd failed to make contact with a Mohammed Siraj yorker as West Indies ended up losing their sixth consecutive ODI against India.

Having bowled three out of the last five overs, Siraj kept his calm while bowling the death overs. For India, Shardul Thakur, Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple of wickets each tonight.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Man of the Match

Put in to bat first by Nicholas Pooran (25), India put on board 308/7 in 50 overs on the back of individual half-centuries by top-order batters namely Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54).

His third 90+ score since his last international century denied Dhawan of an 18th ODI century but him hitting 10 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 97.97 in an assured innings earned him a Player of the Match award. Dhawan, 36, registered his 36th ODI half-century, 18th away from home, sixth against West Indies, fifth in West Indies, third in 2022 and second as captain to win 11th ODI match award.

“It was disappointing but grateful for 97. I enjoyed it. It was difficult as it was holding a bit and turned. When Shubman [Gill], Shreyas [Iyer] and I were batting, we wanted to go big and make it easy for the youngsters,” Dhawan told ESPN Caribbean during the post-match presentation ceremony.