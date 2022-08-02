IND vs WI 3rd T20 2022 highlights: India vs West Indies 3rd T20 highlights 2022 how to watch

IND vs WI 3rd T20 2022 highlights: Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass with the bat helped team India nail the run-chase at St Kitts.

During the third T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies at Basseterre in St Kitts, team India nailed the run-chase in emphatic fashion by 7 wickets, to go 2-1 up in the five-match T20I series.

En route the target of 165, team India, akin the second T20I a day before, lost Rohit Sharma early, albeit this time around, he was forced to retire hurt during the second Over of the chase.

However, after a string of low scores, Rohit’s opening partner in the ongoing series, Suryakumar Yadav, did what he does best, to nearly single-handedly rule the match in India’s favour, with a stellar innings of 76 off 44 deliveries, aided by the help of 8 Fours and 4 Sixes.

Shreyas Iyer (24 off 27) and Rishabh Pant (33* off 26) proved to be Kumar’s able partners at the other end, as India clinched the match with an Over to spare.

The boys fought hard today – but feel short vs 🇮🇳 @BCCI in a competitive encounter. However the series remains alive #WIvIND #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/tIWzDIN9Zd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 2, 2022

Earlier, on the back of a scintillating innings from the Windies Southpaw opener Kyle Mayers (73 off 50), the ‘Men in Maroon’ posted 164/5 in their 20 Overs. Hardik Pandya (4-0-19-1) yet again was economical in the third successive T20I, while Arshdeep Singh (4-0-33-1) was impressive again during the death Overs.

No points for guessing that it was Suryakumar Yadav, who was fittingly adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for a match-winning half-century knock.

Fans can watch the highlights of the 3rd T20I on the FanCode app. However, only those who have paid the subscription fees for the tour are eligible for the same.

Other than that, fans can also watch the highlights of the same on the West Indies YouTube channel. However, one will have to wait till early morning (IST) for the video to be uploaded on the platform.

Click here, to watch the highlights of the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies.