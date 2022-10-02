IND W vs MAL W T20 2022 records: India Women vs Malaysia Women head to head record in T20 history

India Women vs Malaysia Women head to head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND-W vs MAL-W T20I.

The sixth match of the eighth season of Women’s Asia Cup will be played between India Women and Malaysia Women in Sylhet tomorrow.

Having faced Sri Lanka Women in their first match of the tournament, India have started their journey on a winning note and would want to continue the momentum especially against a comparatively inexperienced Malaysian side.

Malaysia, on the contrary, lost their first match to Pakistan by nine wickets. A performance which has a lot of scope for improvement in it, Malaysia would be keen to not give up so easily against India. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that even challenging India for a brief spell will provide ample amount of confidence to them.

As far as the only India-Malaysia T20I till date is concerned, it was played during the last Women’s Asia Cup over four years ago. A magnificent 142-run victory in Kuala Lumpur had resulted in India’s biggest T20I victory (by runs). For the unversed, former India captain Mithali Raj (97*) had scored the then highest individual T20I score for an Indian cricketer.

India Women vs Malaysia Women head to head record in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by IND-W: 1

Matches won by MAL-W: 0

Matches played in Bangladesh: 0 (IND-W 0, MAL-W 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 0 (IND-W 0, MAL-W 0)

Matches played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium: 0 (IND-W 0, MAL-W 0)

IND-W average score against MAL-W: 169

MAL-W average score against IND-W: 27

Most runs for IND-W: 32 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most runs for MAL-W: 9 (Sasha Azmi)

Most wickets for IND-W: 3 (Pooja Vastrakar)

Most wickets for MAL-W: 1 (Ainna Hamizah Hashim and Noor Hayati Zakaria)

Most catches for IND-W: NA

Most catches for SL-W: 1 (Mahirah Izzati Ismail)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).