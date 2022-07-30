IND W vs PAK W pitch report Edgbaston Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: Edgbaston pitch report batting or bowling India vs Pakistan

IND W vs PAK W pitch report Edgbaston Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: The SportsRush brings you the IND W vs PAK W pitch report.

India Women will be up against Pakistan Women in the 5th match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Both sides lost their first match, and a defeat in this match can end the campaign of the respective sides.

India Women played really well in their last match against Australia, but they failed to cross the line. This match is a perfect opportunity for them to register their first win in the tournament. The record of the Indian team over Pakistan is excellent as well. Pakistan Women have struggled recently, and they will have to punch above their weights in this match.

IND W vs PAK W pitch report Edgbaston Birmingham

The pitch at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is historically has been a brilliant surface to bat on. There is an even bounce on the track, whereas the boundaries are also made shorter for the Women’s T20I games. The batters can play their shots accordingly, and the outfield of the ground is fast as well.

Prior to the Commonwealth Games, this ground hosted just a single Women’s T20I match and that too was in 2014. In the Commonwealth Games so far, this pitch has behaved in a neutral way. The batters have been able to play their shots accordingly, but the pacers are getting help from the wicket in the initial overs of the game.

In the middle-overs, it has been easier to bat with no moment for the pacers from the wicket. Both sides have some talented pacers, and this can be a good battle to watch out for between two arch-rivals. Again, a balanced pitch is expected in Birmingham for this encounter.

In Men’s T20Is, this ground has hosted a total of 6 games, and all the games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings T20I score has been 170 here, which suggests that it is a brilliant batting wicket.