India highest run chase in ODI history: Highest run chase in ODI by India full list

India highest run chase in ODI history: India have chased 300 or more runs in an ODI on 17 occasions in the past.

Playing his 100th ODI, West Indies wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope brought up his 13th ODI century to become only the 10th batter to score a century in 100th ODI. In what was his eighth century as an opening batter, it was Hope’s third ODI century against India and in 2022 and second at home.

Hope, who pretty much batted throughout the innings, scored 115 (135) with the help of eight fours and three sixes to emerge as the highest point of the West Indian innings on Sunday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, captain Nicholas Pooran backed his decision with a 10th ODI half-century. Pooran, who shared a 117-run fourth-wicket partnership with Hope, hit a four and six sixes in his 74 (77). Pooran’s eighth ODI half-century at No. 5 was also his fourth at home, third against India, second in 2022 and as captain.

Hope and Pooran’s efforts played an instrumental role in powering the hosts to 311/6 in 50 overs at the Queen’s Park Oval today. Apart from these two, top-order batters Kyle Mayers (39) and Shamarh Brooks (35) also chipped in with eye-catching knocks.

India highest run chase in ODI history

India will have to register their 15th biggest run-chase if they are to win the second ODI of their ongoing tour of West Indies in Port of Spain. Assuming that they do the same, it will be for the 18th time that India would be chasing 300 or more runs in an ODI (first time in West Indies).