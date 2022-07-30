India squad for Asia Cup 2022: Asia Cup 2022 schedule India vs Pakistan date

India squad for Asia Cup 2022: The tournament is scheduled to kick-off from August 27 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Post the ongoing five-match away series against the West Indies, team India’s next T20I format international assignment would commence from August 27 at the UAE, where they would sweat it out to defend their Asia Cup title.

Originally slated to take place in Sri Lanka, an unprecedented economic crisis in the country followed by a political turmoil, meant that the Asian Cricket Council had to relocate the tournament to UAE, where the previous edition was conducted as well in 2018, although in the 50-Over format.

A total of six teams would participate in the tournament, with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan as the automatic entrants. The winner of the Asia Cup qualifier, set to begin from August 21, would join these five teams in the mega event.

UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will lock horns against each other in the qualifying round.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the deadline to announce the team for the Asia Cup is August 8. Also, as per the report, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are set to be included in the squad, after being unavailable for the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

While the official Asia Cup 2022 schedule has not been announced as yet, reports from various media outlets have confirmed that India will lock horns against Pakistan on August 28.

India and Pakistan will reportedly be joined by the qualifying team in their group, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan would be part of the other group. The final of the championship will take place on September 11.

India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup will more or less look like the one that will leave for Australia to participate in the T20 World Cup slated to take place in October-November this year.