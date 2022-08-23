Cricket

“There is no one close to him”: Ravi Shastri hails Hardik Pandya as most important cog of India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has called Hardik Pandya the most important asset of India in Asia Cup 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Fernando Alonso has a chance": 41-year-old driver may win third World Championship according to McLaren legend
Next Article
"Go support Mick Schumacher now he needs it"– 53 F1 race winner Sebastian Vettel pleads his fans to support his godson while sending them packages
Cricket Latest News
Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has called Hardik Pandya the most important asset of India in Asia Cup 2022.
“There is no one close to him”: Ravi Shastri hails Hardik Pandya as most important cog of India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has called Hardik Pandya the most important asset of India…