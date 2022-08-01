India versus West Indies second T20 highlights: Fancode yesterday match 2nd T20 highlights where to watch

India versus West Indies second T20 highlights: India continue to remain without a victory at the Warner Park.

During the second T20I of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 in Basseterre, West Indies beat India by 5 wickets to end their 12-match losing streak against this opposition in white-ball cricket. It is after almost 33 months that West Indies have been able to defeat India in any format.

Chasing a 139-run target, West Indies would’ve ideally wanted to have registered a victory way before they eventually did. Having said that, considering their recent form, the hosts wouldn’t mind winning with four balls remaining in the match.

Opening batter Brandon King, who brought up a fourth T20I half-century to score 68 (52) with the help of eight fours and two sixes, was the pick of their batters.

Having said that, it was Devon Thomas (31*) who kept calm in a tense situation to be able to register a last-over finish at the Warner Park. Needing 23 runs off 14 balls to win the match, Thomas hit India vice-captain Hardik Pandya for a six to bring the asking rate down.

Further requiring 10 runs off the last Avesh Khan over, the right-hand batter hit a six and a four off consecutive deliveries to avoid any last-minute error. One of the two changes made by West Indies for this match, Thomas justified the decision of playing an extra batter on the back of hitting a four and two sixes.

That being said, the real architect of this West Indian victory was fast bowler Obed McCoy. Banking on his current form, McCoy not only registered career-best bowling figures but also picked the best figures for a West Indian bowler. McCoy’s six-wicket haul, only the 11th in this format, earned him a second Player of the Match award in international cricket.

Streaming platform FanCode, only official streaming app of this tour for the Indian audiences, has an option of watching highlights but only for its subscribers. However, non-subscribers can watch selected video highlights on the Twitter handle or YouTube channel of FanCode.

An entertaining T20I comes to a close at Warner Park in St. Kitts.🇰🇳 #WIvIND #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/lFbtVgL5Zs — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

While the official YouTube channel of West Indies Cricket will also be uploading highlights of this match but that might take some time especially for the Indian audiences who would be looking for highlights upon waking up in the morning in a few hours from now.