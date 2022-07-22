India vs West Indies live OTT: Where to watch India vs West Indies 2022 on which channel?

India vs West Indies live OTT: India’s tour of West Indies 2022 will be televised and live streamed on two different uncommon platforms.

India’s tour of West Indies 2022 will begin in real sense in less than 30 minutes from now with the first ODI to be played in Port of Spain. Host for the second and third ODIs as well, a three-match ODI series in Trinidad will be followed by a five-match T20I series to be played across three different venues.

The first West Indies vs India ODI will be played simultaneously with the second England vs South Africa ODI and the third Ireland vs New Zealand T20I. Three international white-ball matches on a Friday night is perhaps the best way for Indian fans across the globe to kick-start this weekend.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 2022 on which channel?

Historically, Sony Sports Network used to both televise and stream India’s tours of West Indies in the last decade or so. While other international cricket in West Indies (and some other countries) is played without a television partner for the Indian audiences these days, the same won’t be the case on this particular occasions.

It is worth mentioning that this tour will be televised in India by Doordarshan Sports. Commonly known as DD Sports in India, it will be after a lot of years that this channel will be solely televising international cricket featuring the Indian cricket team.

The track for today at Queen’s Park Oval. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Gsc9vRjfGY — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 22, 2022

Considering how ardent Indian fans have had memories attached to his iconic channel, watching this tour on DD Sports has it in it to make them nostalgic. Click here to know about the exact channel number of DD Sports across various platforms like Dish TV, Airtel DTH etc.

India vs West Indies live OTT platform 2022

In the absence of any television viewing platform, streaming platform FanCode used to live stream international cricket happening in West Indies for the Indian audiences in the recent years. That trend is set to continue as FanCode is the only platform which will stream this series.

