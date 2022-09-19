India vs Australia head to head in T20: IND vs AUS T20 head to head records

India vs Australia head to head in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for first IND vs AUS T20I.

The first T20I of Australia’s tour of India will be played in Mohali tomorrow. The match will kick-start India’s home international season which will also involve them travelling to Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the subsequent months.

The two teams will be resuming their T20I rivalry less than a couple of years after they last faced each other in Sydney. As far as playing in India is concerned, the last India-Australia T20I had been played in Bengaluru over three and a half years ago.

Both the teams have been practicing at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium for a few days now. With neither of them confirming their Playing XI on the eve of the match, the exact combinations will be revealed at the toss tomorrow.

That being said, fans can expect a few surprising changes especially in the visitors’ lineup. For the unversed, first-choice T20I players namely Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis haven’t traveled to India for this series.

India vs Australia head to head in T20

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by IND: 13

Matches won by AUS: 9

Matches played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium: 1 (IND 1, AUS 0)

Matches played in India: 7 (IND 4, AUS 3)

Matches played in Asia: 9 (IND 5, AUS 4)

IND average score against AUS: 156

AUS average score against IND: 154

Most runs for IND: 718 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for AUS: 440 (Aaron Finch)

Most wickets for IND: 15 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most wickets for AUS: 4 (Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell)

Most catches for IND: 9 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for AUS: 5 (Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).