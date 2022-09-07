India vs Australia Mohali tickets cost: Mohali Cricket Stadium ticket price PCA Stadium T20

India vs Australia Mohali tickets cost: A total of seven different price categories have been arranged for fans to pick from.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh are all in readiness of joining a long list of cricketers who have a stand (or an end or the whole stadium) inside a cricket stadium named after them.

Harbhajan and Yuvraj, two most successful cricketers from Punjab, might be seen in some sort of a felicitation ceremony before the first India vs Australia T20I in Mohali on September 20. This match will be the first international match after renaming of a couple of stands at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Senior of the two players, Harbhajan had called time on his international career last year. Having played 367 matches for India between 1998-2016, Harbhajan had picked 711 wickets across formats to be the 13th highest wicket-taker in world cricket.

Yuvraj, on the other hand, played represented India in 402 matches scoring 11,778 runs across formats including 17 centuries and 71 half-centuries. The southpaw had called time on a 17-year old career in 2019.

“In a historic decision, the PCA executive committee, under president Gulzar Inder Chahal, has decided to name the Terrace Block and North Pavillion stands after legendary Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, respectively,” PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“Both have been icons for Punjab as well as Indian cricket and fans as well players will be inspired on seeing the stands being named after these two cricketers.”

India vs Australia Mohali tickets cost

In addition to the PCA confirming that both online and offline tickets for India-Australia T20I will be put on sale for general public on September 11, they have also revealed the ticket prices for this content.

It is noteworthy that a total of seven price categories have been arranged for 11 blocks/stands. As far as the offline counters outside the stadium are concerned, only student tickets worth INR 300 will be sold over there in the first phase. Students, however, will have to carry with them a valid student identification card to be eligible for tickets at a discounted price.